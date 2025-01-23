'We are concerned': Volunteers come together to help search for missing Lockport woman

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A desperate search is underway for Danielle Hart, a 44-year-old woman from Lockport, who has been missing since last January 17.

Hart was last seen wearing a black coat and boots, and carrying a pink bag near Transit and Robinson Roads. Volunteers have been searching the areas around The Woodlands and The Village mobile home parks in Lockport, despite the extreme cold and snow.

Hart is described as 5'6" tall and around 115 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

"She was last seen Friday around 8 p.m.," said Salvatore Scime, search coordinator for the volunteer group WNY Missing & Unidentified Persons. "There was a confirmed path going out the back of her property. We are concerned that she might be in a confused state."

"She was last seen with a black coat and black boots, and they said she has a pink bag, so we're looking for any of that," said Jessica Brady, who lives in the Woodlands and volunteered to help on her day off.

On Thursday, volunteers combed through the woods behind The Woodlands, a large mobile home complex with more than 1,200 homes. The search involved hiking through heavy brush covered with snow and ice.

Volunteers urge residents of The Woodlands and The Village to check their security cameras and sheds for any signs of Hart. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or state police at (585) 344-6200.

