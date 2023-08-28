Lockport Cave Tours reopens despite the city not giving the OK

LOCKPORT, NY — The Lockport Cave Tours announced their reopening on social media on Sunday, saying the tours will be walking tours, not on the boats.

This announcement comes after one person was killed and 11 others were injured after a boat capsized during a Lockport cave tour in June.

READ MORE: 1 person killed, 11 others injured after boat capsizes during Lockport cave tour

7 News Reporter Jaurdyn Johnson went to the Lockport Cave Tours on Monday in hopes of speaking with Owner Tom Callahan, he told her no comment and to call his lawyers, but gave no legal team or phone number to call.

Johnson then proceeded to go to city leaders who said they were unaware of owner Tom Callahan making the decision to reopen.

Margaret Lupo, 5th Ward Alderperson sent 7 News this statement:

"I am grateful they are open for walking tours. I haven't had any communication from the business."

City leaders also told 7 News that the Mayor and other officials will meet on Monday evening to bring their concerns and then will decide what to do.

7 News also reached out to OSHA and NTSB, leader investigators of the June incident, and was told:

"This inspection is still open. OSHA has six months to complete an inspection and does not comment on open inspections."

Lockport Common Council Member Paul Beakman said