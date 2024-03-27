Lewiston Police Officer taken to ECMC after early morning crash

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lewiston police officer was involved in an early morning crash Wednesday on Military Road near the 190.

The Lewiston Chief of Police tells 7 News, the officer was taken to ECMC after the crash. The chief told 7 News anchor Ed Drantch the officer is okay.

NITTEC is reporting the 190 north ramp to Exit 25 (Upper Mountain) in Lewiston is closed because of the crash.

Route 265 north and south is also closed from Saunders Settlement Road to Upper Mountain Road.

It's unclear how the crash happened.

Police say more information should be released later Wednesday morning.

