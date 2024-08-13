'Let me find it': Retired state trooper starts diving business to help find lost items

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — For those who know that gut-wrenching feeling of dropping something valuable into the water, retired state trooper Edward Stefik of Lewiston wants to help.

"It's almost addictive to help people because of the euphoria you get..something money just can't buy," said Stefik, owner of EJS Great Lakes Dive Solutions.

Whether it's Lake Erie, the Niagara River or Lake Ontario, Stefik says he'll work to find a solution or find someone else who can.

He's recovered items from lost jewelry to an iPhone.

"He did it for free, he was so gracious about it," said Maheen Akter of Toronto.

She lost her phone on a sailboat trip on the Niagara River in mid-July. Two weeks later, Stefik found it by accident while looking for a tool he dropped.

Shockingly, it still worked after he dried it out. Then he was able to get in touch with Akter.

Ed Stefik Stefik and Akter with her recovered phone



"He said you know we can meet up in St. Catherine's he knows that I'm Canadian so he took his time to come over the border and return this phone for no fee. I think he was so happy to be able to help someone like this," said Akter.

A Lewiston native, Stefik served our country and our community for more than 30 years.

"Did 16 years with the Army Reserves, went to college, got hired by state police, deployed to Iraq in '04 and '05," said Stefik. "Ended up going into the air national guard, where I ended up finishing as the command chief for the 107th Attack Wing."

Ed Stefik Stefik says serving the community has always been his passion

He's retired, but that desire to help his neighbors is still at work every day.

"People do retire or hit the golf course or something different, I don't know I'm not ready to retire, I'll retool so to speak," said Stefik.

So he went to graduate school at Niagara University. Then in April, using his skills new and old, dove headfirst into this new business with his daughter Kait as his dive partner.

Taylor Epps Stefik and his daughter in Youngstown



If you want Ed to look for your lost item, he says the price will vary based on the item, water conditions, depth, etc.

But it starts by giving him a call, you can find more information on his Facebook Page.