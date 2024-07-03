LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Juneteenth will be a holiday for City of Lockport employees beginning in 2025, according to the minutes from the Lockport Common Council meeting on June 26.

It was just last month, as the Juneteenth flag was flying high in Lockport, that there was pushback on whether the federal holiday should be a paid holiday in the Lock City.

Water Administration Supervisor Sandra Elliston told 7 News' Kristen Mirand she felt dismissed after some City of Lockport Common Council members rejected a resolution to make Juneteenth a paid city holiday.

"This has been an ongoing issue. You know, there are those of us who have been fighting for it since it was declared a federal holiday," Elliston said. "Juneteenth is Black America celebration of freedom, you know, is that any less important than the Fourth of July?" Some City of Lockport Council members reject Juneteenth as paid holiday

7 News then spoke to two City of Lockport Council Members who voted not to make it a paid holiday and shared their side of the story.