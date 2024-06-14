Some City of Lockport Council members reject Juneteenth as paid holiday

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Juneteenth flag flies high in Lockport, there's pushback on whether this federal holiday should be a paid holiday in the Lock City.

Water Administration Supervisor Sandra Elliston told 7 News' Kristen Mirand she feels dismissed after some City of Lockport Common Council members rejected a resolution to make Juneteenth a paid city holiday.

"This has been an ongoing issue. You know, there are those of us who have been fighting for it since it was declared a federal holiday," Elliston said. "Juneteenth is Black America celebration of freedom, you know, is that any less important than the Fourth of July?"

Elliston's union — CSEA Region 6 which represents 29 City of Lockport employees — requested at a Wednesday council meeting that June 19th be listed as a paid and public holiday starting next week.

Before it could even be voted on — Council members Margaret Lupo and Anita Mullane rejected it. One of the council members cited financial concerns for the rejection.

"If there's cost factors we've had a few years now, it would seem like those details would have worked out by now," Elliston said.

In March, Mayor John Lombardi signed an agreement with the union to give employees the day off. Elliston said she's appreciative of the mayor and some council members who continue to fight and recognize this important holiday.

"For those who do not, it really feeds into the false narrative, that what's important and also relevant for Black Americans does not hold that same level of importance for others," Elliston said.

NAACP Buffalo Branch President, Reverend Mark Blue, said he was made aware of this rejection and was taken aback. He said Juneteenth is pivotal for our country.

"You're turning back the clock on racism and having a slave mentality. That's what it's showing to me," Rev. Blue said. "The importance of Juneteenth celebrates freedom. Freedom from slavery. Freedom from entanglement. Freedom from this treatment that is still relevant today."

"I really hope you know, those who are doubting are still in the justification process. You know, that they realize the damage that they're doing," Elliston said.

7 News did reach out to the two council members, the council president and mayor about this and has yet to hear back.

Meantime, the union says members will continue to fight.