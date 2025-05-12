'It's terrifying': Residents fear propane rail cars may be transferred at Lockport rail yard

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW) — There’s a growing concern about a so-called "bomb train" possibly coming to a rail yard in the City of Lockport.

A "bomb train" is a reference used for tanker train cars that carry propane or other explosive material.

Both a current and a former city lawmaker and resident brought their fears of this possibility to me. They claim propane cars will soon be stopped at a section of the Falls Road Railroad yard that runs directly by residential communities, but the owner of the railroad is denying that it will occur.

WKBW Marcie Livergood, Lockport resident

“It's terrifying, it's just terrifying,” said Lockport resident Marcie Livergood.

Livergood has lived next to the rail yard for 60 years, and she's very worried propane rail cars could be pulling up behind her home.

WKBW Marcie Livergood's yard backs right up to the rail yard.

"To have it in your backyard is just insane and not just for me, for the community,” reflected Livergood.

WKBW Paul Beakman, former Lockport lawmaker & Maggie Lupo, Lockport common council member.

“No railroad unloads this type of product in a residential community in a city,” said former city lawmaker Paul Beakman.

WKBW Falls Road Railroad yard.

“We don't want to alarm people, but we do need to know what is happening in our city because it will be our first responders that would have to go out there, should anything happen,” said Lockport Common Councilwoman Maggie Lupo.

Lupo and Beakman told me they've been hearing the rail yard is being prepared for a contractor to receive propane deliveries.

The railroad is owned by Genesee Valley Transportation.

WKBW Falls Road Railroad, Lockport, NY.

“These are all done out in the rural area, and I was shocked,” Beakman said. “This absolutely can't happen.”

WKBW Rail yard sign.

Genesee Valley Transportation declined an on-camera interview, denying that this would happen. A spokesman sent the following statement, saying in part, “upgrading” the rail yard, but the statement also noted the improvements will “hopefully garner new rail traffic and rail transloading opportunities.”

"Genesee Valley Transportation continuously invests in upgrading our trackage, yards, engine house and all of our related infrastructure on the Falls Road Railroad to serve both existing and potential online and offline customers in Niagara, Orleans, Erie and Monroe Counties. Our friendly, customized rail service in conjunction with our interchange railroad CSX, supports the economy of Western New York by providing a cost effective, safe and carbon-reducing transportation alternative to long haul trucks. Our ongoing improvements and track capacity additions in our Lockport yard represent a significant capital outlay, which will both improve the site and hopefully garner new rail traffic and rail transloading opportunities further supporting the railroad, rail access for local businesses and benefiting the entire Niagara region."





Lockport Mayor John Lombardi III canceled an interview and instead issued a statement. The statement says in part: “There are no plans to build a propane facility.” But it also states the Lockport Fire Department is reviewing any “potential safety implications associated with the offloading of propane.”

"The City of Lockport has been informed by Genesee Valley Transportation Co., Inc. (GVT) of continuous plans to update the Lockport Interchange Facility through improvements to grounds, short stub tracking and infrastructure. There are no plans to build a propane facility. The City is actively communicating with GVT regarding potential business opportunities and changes to ensure that all federal, state, and local law, as well as any necessary permitting requirements, are strictly adhered to.



The safety and well-being of our community is of utmost importance. The City is committed to conducting a thorough review of any proposed changes to the GVT Lockport operations to ensure compliance with all regulatory standards. In addition, the Lockport Fire Department is engaged in this review process to assess any potential safety implications associated with the offloading of propane.



Furthermore, the City has reached out to Niagara County Emergency Management Coordinator Jonathan Shultz to collaborate on any matters as they develop and to ensure that all emergency management protocols are in place should they be necessary.



Mayor Lombardi, "We take the safety of our residents very seriously. Our administration is dedicated to ensuring that any operations involving hazardous materials are conducted in a safe and responsible manner. We will work closely with all relevant agencies to monitor this situation."



The City of Lockport will continue an open line of communication with all parties and provide updates as more information becomes available."

The city fire commissioner declined an interview, but in a text message, he told me it's his understanding a “private propane vendor” would be doing the "unloading” -- not the “railroad."

WKBW Rail yard in Lockport.

"And if a leak happens or it blows – we’ll be obliterated,” Livergood said.

The Federal Railroad Administration told me it does not have any formal authority or jurisdiction for permitting a “transload facility,” and nothing has been filed with the agency by the company. It also stated such a facility would be handled by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

WKBW Rail yard in Lockport.

When I contacted the DEC, it said it had not received a permit application for a facility.

Meanwhile, this topic will be discussed at Wednesday night’s common council meeting, where Lupo has filed a resolution calling for a "Ban on propane."