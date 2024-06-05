‘It's super important’: Some Western New York schools prohibit phones in classrooms

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Getting students to pay attention in the classroom is now a major challenge as so many children are distracted by their smartphones, but Governor Kathy Hochul says she is considering proposing a bill to ban phones in all schools across the state.

“We have to liberate them from this. We have to just draw a line now and say no, enough is enough,” remarked Governor Kathy Hochul.

But we have found some schools have already taken action by boldly setting a no-phone policy in their classrooms.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley says these are schools right here in your Western New York Community.

WKBW Derek Zimmerman, principal, Gaskill Preparatory School. “It's super important.”

“By just saying, nope, from 7:15 to 2:35, you're not going to have the phones,” remarked Derek Zimmerman, principal, Gaskill Preparatory School. “It's super important.”



"I’ll be on it, and I just lose time,” replied Jahniyah Gayle, 8th grader, Gaskill Prep.

Some schools in the Niagara Falls City School District do not allow students to bring a phone into the classroom including Gaskill Preparatory School. 7th and 8th graders, who attend, now follow this new policy.

In one classroom, I found Gaskill students were quietly working on their calculators with no phones in site.

WKBW Gaskill Preparatory School students are not allowed to bring phones into classrooms.

Principal Zimmerman tells me he decided it was finally time to ban cell phones because of the distraction and the harm it is causing to a student's mental health.

"We got parents to buy in right away. When we said there are direct connections to depression, to anxiety, to even increase the number of students that are that are self-harming,” Zimmerman explained.



When students arrive, they can bring their phones into the school, but not into the classroom and are asked to store them in their lockers for the day.

WKBW Gaskill Preparatory School student tells me why they can't have phones in the classroom.

"Is it easy? No. Are we taking cell phones from students every single day? Yes. We still are. Kids will test every rule that you have. However, the majority of our students are complying with it,” Zimmerman reflected.

“It irks me not to have my phone in the classroom, my own classroom, but also like, it gives me like more time to work on my work and like be more focused because my phone it does distract me,” Gayle responded.

8th grader Jahniyah Gayle tells me her phone was a distraction when in the classroom.

WKBW Jahniyah Gayle, 8th grader, Gaskill Prep.



"I just get so caught up and I’m like, oh, well, my mom is texting you and I have to bring it out sometimes and I get distracted,” Gayle explained.

“I think it's a good idea,” commented David Foster, superintendent, Wellsville Central School District.

The Wellsville Central School District in Allegany County also has a district-wide cell phone ban policy and the superintendent tells me it's working.

"You notice a difference almost immediately — on day one — I remember walking the halls and seeing face, seeing faces of students where I hadn't in previous years,” Foster recalls. "There's talking in the cafeteria and aboard buses and things like that.”

WKBW David Foster, superintendent, Wellsville Central School District.



Foster tells me some of the biggest texters to students were coming from parents.

“But what we were having a problem with at the school was calls that were actually happening from parents and kids would say ‘my mom is calling — I need to step out’ and this was happening all over and all times during the instruction day and it was really a disturbance,” Foster said.

Back at the Gaskill School, Jahniyah tells me her mom would text her while she was in class.

“I would be telling her — you have to stop texting me. I’m in class. You have to stop,” recalled Gayle.

Other parents fear they won’t be able to reach their child in an emergency.

WKBW Wellsville Schools policy.

"But some parents will say, my child needs that phone for emergencies — I need to be able to reach out to them — at a moment’s notice. How do respond to parents that feel that way?" Buckley asked. “I think everyone's mind kind of goes to the worst-case scenario in those situations and being able to communicate with their son or daughter, but those kinds of communication are best done through let's say a district office or a building office,” answered Foster.

“It can compromise some of your safety plans that you have a place in school. During a lockdown drill, students are in communication with the outside world every second of every day. They're texting parents, they're texting relatives that something's going on in the building, and they don't know the details. So, the worst thing you want going on during an emergency is 50 parents knocking at the front door,” Zimmerman noted.

WKBW Gaskill students in Niagara Falls during physical education class outside.

I asked Jahniyah if students were complaining about the policy. She said “Yes,” they are “a lot.” But she has advice for other students if a policy is put into place in all schools.

“There's a reason why our phones our in our lockers — you don't really need your phone, you can just put it away sometimes,” declared Gayle.

Both Wellsville schools and Gaskill tell me they plan to keep this ban in place into the next school year.

