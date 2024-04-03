'It's been painful to see the hospital leave' Lockport hospital up for auction

The Eastern Niagara Hospital closedin June of 2023, but now it is on auction, leading some Lockport residents to hope for a brighter future for the site.

"It's been painful to see the hospital leave," said Stephen Hall, a resident of the city for 40 years.

Hall says he is hopeful the auction put on by Tranzon could lead to a multi-use development.

"Whoever would pick this building up, if the usage for the building fit the complexion of the community, I think that would be preferable," said Hall.

The hospital closed and was replaced by Catholic Health’s new Lockport Memorial Hospital in the Town of Lockport.

With many re-use proposals falling through a new opportunity has presented itself, to redevelop the massive property.

"It's a unique property because it's so large and it has had a lot of expansion and a lot of upgrades done to it and it's also sitting on almost six acres of land," said Michael Foster, real estate broker and auctioneer.

Foster says it will take $25,000 to buy into the auction, which starts on April 18 and closes on the 25---with the winner having to close within 45 days.

With the history being so rich in Lockport, Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kory Schuler says now is the time to buy.

"Now is the time for developers to start looking at the City of Lockport, all its historic character, it's really, it's greatly centrally located and it's affordable," said Schuler.

Hopefully bringing a new life to a building with more than 200,000 square feet

Interested buyers can take a peek inside the building on Wednesday 10 at noon and the 17 at noon.

More information on the property here.

