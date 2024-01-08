"It's a second chance for her and she deserves it": Niagara SPCA uses drone to help rescue dog

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Hope the dog can thank the Niagara County SPCA and some new technology for her new "leash" on life.

The stray dog was spotted weeks ago in a Niagara County apple field. She had been out in the elements for weeks - possibly even years.

WKBW Hope the dog

"She's very emaciated. Her skin was raw in areas, calloused in others," said SPCA Rescue Agent Emily Burow. "She was running throughout the property eating whatever she could find. There were apples, pumpkins, vegetables."

Agents went searching for Hope, who was skin and bones, after she had been spotted in the field a number of times. But it's not easy to find a brown dog in a field this time of year, so when they got word that the dog was seen again - they decided to try something new.

Investigator Johnathan Bondi put his drone in the air to help search for Hope. He kept eyes on her from the sky while agents on the ground tossed food her way and encouraged her to come over to them. The tactic worked, and Hope was safely brought to the SPCA.

WKBW You can see Hope in the field in this drone video, as well as agents on the ground working together to rescue her.

"This is the first drone the SPCA has had. I actually paid out of pocket for it to be able to use it as a resource," said Bondi. "I can get about 3,000 feet in about two minutes and zoom in and look over a mass area quickly. Saves a lot of time. Makes us more proficient at our jobs, and time is of the essence especially when dogs are in Hope's condition where they can only have days left."

Niagara SPCA Investigator Bondi using his drone to help search for Hope

Hope was only 38 pounds when she was rescued. Agents say she should weigh at least 55. She's getting special treatment to bring her back to good health.

"We definitely have some TLC going on with her," said Burow. "We feed her 3x a day by hand. She gets medicated baths and just lots of cuddle time outside her kennel."

Niagara SPCA Hope getting a medicated bath.

Once Hope is better, agents say she'll be up for adoption. The SPCA is hoping to use the drone more in the future - and possibly raise money to get one with thermal imaging, which could help them see animals in need more clearly. They say Hope's story is a perfect example of how technology can be used for good to help animals in need.

"We named her Hope obviously because we had hope for her. She was out there and we did everything we could to get her," said Burow.

"It's just a second chance for her," echoed Bondi. "And she deserves it."