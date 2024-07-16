"It's a place you can go to be yourself": Art program that helps students needs your help staying open

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara County art program that's become a place for students to express themselves needs your help.

WAHI Art Studio serves middle and high school students in rural areas of the county, and gives them a place to go after school where they can be themselves.

"I like how I can express myself. However I'm feeling," explained 15-year-old Bryson Davey. Davey is a Newfane High School student who has been coming to the program for years.

WKBW Bryson Davey shows off his work at WAHI Studio.



But the program is in jeopardy this fall, and needs financial support from the community to keep students coming back.

Jessica Tomaino is the studio's Executive Director and Founder. She says it's been a difficult year for the program to get grants, and she still needs $5,000 to run the program in the fall, and another $6,700 to run it in the spring.

WKBW WAHI Founder Jessica Tumaino shows off the studio

Not having the program in-place would be a huge loss for students like Davey, who says if he didn't go to WAHI after school, he'd go home and be alone until his parents got home from work.

"I've met a lot of people coming here. A whole bunch of kids from Royhart Barker. There's been a lot of quiet kids I met - and ever since they started coming here they're a lot more talkative," he explained.

Tomaino says on top of giving students something to do, the program gets students talking - about more than just art. She's helped students who are dealing with difficult situations, and says sometimes it just takes a task to get them sharing.

"Their hands are busy. If their hands are busy their mouths can be a little more free. It helps to have other voices that are not mom and dad. Sorry mom and dad - but the village part of being raised," she explained. "I think it's really important to have more programs like that because they meet other adults - trusted adults - safe adults they can go to."

WKBW Tumaino shows off one of the unique art projects at WAHI Studio

The students are bused to WAHI in Lockport after school on the days the program runs. Tomaino says that's important because the area is rural, and if students don't have transportation, they won't be able to come. She's hoping someone can step up with the additional money the program needs to keep running this fall and spring.

"If we don't achieve the five grand - we can probably run one school at least. Either Newfane or Royhart. I try to do what I can with what I can - But if we don't have transportation the attendance drops significantly," she explained.

Bryson's father says the program has made a huge difference for his son.

"It's allowed him to open up, be himself, gives him something to do after school," explained Bryson's father Don.

And Bryson says he's hopeful WAHI keeps the programming running so he has a place to go this school year.

"I kind of just really stuck to it because it's fun. I can express myself the way I want. I feel like Wahi is just a place you can go to to be yourself," he said.

You can learn more about WAHI, what the program does here, and donate at this link.

And you can also check out the Lockport Chalk walk, which is a huge fundraiser for the program this Saturday, July 20th on Canal Street in Lockport.

