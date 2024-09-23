'It was making me go poor': Help for pet owners who can't afford medication or care for their animals

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Better Together Pet Resource Center is working to keep Niagara County pets and their owners together through tough times. The group steps in to help pet owners cover the cost of things like food, medication and microchipping so they don't have to get rid of their pets when they can't afford things.

"Anything really that owners need to be able to keep their pets," explained Better Together Co-Founder Deanna Meyers. "So they don't need to surrender them to our overcrowded shelters."

Herb Dietz from North Tonawanda knows exactly how tough things can get when you're caring for a pet. The Marine veteran says his dog, Joe, is his world. But Joe takes a number of medications for his heart and skin. At one point, they were costing Herb between $500 - $700 every month.

Better Together Pet Resource Center Herb Dietz and his dog, Joe

"It was making me go poor!" he explained.

That's when Better Together stepped in to pick up the cost of the monthly medication. Lisa Damone-Attfield works with Better Together and says that's exactly the kind of thing the group wants to do for people in need.

"People just need a little bit of help to keep their animals in their home. We want to provide all that. We don't want them ending up in a shelter. Because the shelters are full," she explained.

The group is gutting a building on Niagara Street in Niagara Falls to use as its brick-and-mortar location. Once it's finished, it'll be a place for volunteers to connect with pet owners and community organizations to provide help and give out information. Better Together is also hoping to provide low-cost vaccines and microchipping out of the building.

"The City of Niagara Falls - it's really a desert for pet-related services," explained Meyers. "There's not a pet store within the city. This building is right in the hub. Where we want to be. Where we're needed most."

Damone-Attfield says she's seen people make desperate moves when they feel like they can't support their pets anymore.

"Some people let their dogs out their front door," she explained. 'They think they're going to be better off somebody taking them."

Better Together started as a grassroots organization and has grown over the years. The group recently learned that Rochester businessman Tom Golisano committed to giving $250,000 to them over the next four years.

"This is definitely an infusion of funds that we did not expect to be getting," said Co-Founder Kathy Makolinski. "There were tears, there were smiles- There were hugs. Because we all know the good work that this money can do."

Even with the huge monetary commitment from Golisano, the group is working to raise donations. Right now, they're hoping to get $50,000 to be able to winterize the mobile unit they have in order to bring help directly to the community in the months to come.

For people like Dietz, that help is so important. He says he can't imagine life without Joe, and couldn't be more thankful to the people who stepped up to make sure he was able to care for his best friend.

"I think the pets keep us going. If it wasn't for them - we'd say the hell with it - and cash in," he said. "That's my opinion. So him - He keeps me going. He makes me want to get up every day. He's everything to me. He's my world."

You can learn more about what Better Together does, and see how you can help them in their mission to keep pets and their owners together on their website.