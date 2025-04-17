‘It feels like a slap in the face’: WNY family reacts to RFK’s remarks about autism

YOUNGSTOWN, NY (WKBW) — A local family has some harsh criticism of the remarks U.S. Health & Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. spoke on Wednesday in Washington about autism.

Kennedy announced that he will “lead the charge” to figure out why autism cases are increasing. He said he believed the increase is due to "environmental toxin." His speech is highly criticized by some parents of children with autism.

WKBW Laura Chouinard, parent of a child with autism

“As a parent, it feels like a slap in the face,” remarked Laura Chouinard, parent of a child with autism.

Laura and Andrew Chouinard of Youngstown have been on an autism journey with their 7-year-old son, Theoden, diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the age of about two.

WKBW 7-year-old son, Theoden.

They tell me they're "disgusted" and "disappointed" in the health secretary's remarks on autism.

“Autism destroys families. More importantly, it destroys are greatest resource, which is our children,” Kennedy stated.

WKBW U.S. Health & Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

"It doesn't destroy us as families. It doesn't destroy our children. If anything, I think this journey has completely made me a better human. A better United States citizen, better local community advocate,” reaction Laura.

"How do you respond when he says it's a disease?” Buckley asked. “It's very upsetting. It is not a disease. It’s a genetic disorder,” replied the mom.

WKBW Andrew Chouinard of Youngstown.

“What would you say to RFK, if you were standing across from him right now?” Buckley questioned.

“I'd say come, meet my son. Come spend a day in my house,” responded Andrew.

I spent time at their home seeing their son engage with his parents, playing the piano, and thriving.

WKBW The Chouinard family.

“These are kids who will never pay taxes. They'll never hold a job. They'll never play baseball,” commented Kennedy.

WKBW 7-year-old Theoden playing piano.

“To hear them say he will never be able to do something was horrendous,” Laura said.

WKBW 7-year-old Theoden.

"But they do actively contribute to society. They do hold jobs. They just have their own part to play,” Andrew reflected.

A few years ago, Theoden couldn't even hold a cup in his hands, but now he's making amazing strides.

“Kind of makes me a little emotional to think about – but he went upstairs on his own, and sat on the toilet on his own,” Andrew described.

WKBW 7-year-old Theoden.

"Our son, who was diagnosed with severe autism, nonverbal. He is now doing his ones, twos, threes, his ABCs. He's singing and scripting songs,” Laura noted.

The family believes the skies are the limit for their seven-year-old for his future

“Don't let someone tell you never—do not let someone tell you never,” Laura declared.