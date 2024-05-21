'It encompasses everything': Lockport's Transit Drive-In Theatre to open weekend farmers market

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is nothing like a good farmers market, and now a new option is coming to an unconventional space.

For the first time, the Transit Drive-In Theatre in Lockport will open up its grounds for a combination farmers, flea, and artisan market starting Sunday, May 26th.

"We are calling it 'The Market'," says Jordan Clement, General Manager of the Transit Drive-In Theatre. "It encompasses everything from baked goods, food, clothing, jewelry, woodworking, and crafts. We want to see where this can go."

The new combination market will run each Sunday from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Clement says more than 30 local vendors have already signed up and will be spaced out on the Drive-In grounds. Admission will be free, and there'll be plenty to do each Sunday for the entire family.

"Our concession stand will be open for classic movie theatre snacks during the day, we will have our 18-hold miniature golf course open, so you can come and enjoy that, hang out, and shop around. Our goal is to drive business for these vendors," said Clement.

The Transit Drive-In Theatre hopes "The Market" will evolve into a staple of the Lockport community. The goal is to expand to include 100 vendors eventually.

If you are interested in joining "The Market" as a vendor you can send your information to info@dipsontheatres.com