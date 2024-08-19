'I couldn't believe it': Gene Simmons surprises KISS fans at Tops in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — When you're at the grocery store on a Sunday, the last thing you think will happen is a surprise visit from rock legend Gene Simmons, but that's what happened for one father-son duo.

"I couldn't believe it..it was shock, I mean I saw him, but I've never met him," said Wayne Altemoos.

Derek Heid The Altemoos duo meeting Simmons



They won a contest put on by Tops Friendly Markets, in celebration of Gene Simmons' soda company, MoneyBag Sodas, selling its one-millionth bottle.

The prize for winning is a plaque, signed by Simmons. They thought they were stopping by the store to pick it up.

Derek Heid A cheers between Simmons and Altemoos



"They talked about the plaque of course and taking pictures, I wasn't thinking we were actually gonna meet Gene Simmons," said Austin Altemoos.

Austin got to share a toast with Simmons.

I guess there’s a new @wkbw reporter in town 🤷‍♂️

Gene Simmons borrowed my microphone and took over my job after surprising fans at a Tops in Niagara Falls 🎤

Thanks for help @genesimmons pic.twitter.com/fkI9Lmu6c0 — Derek Heid (@DerekHeid) August 18, 2024

It was a busy day for the Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer, who also received a key to the city from Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino and got a street named Gene Simmons Boulevard in his honor.

His sodas are manufactured at Rock Steady Sodas, Inc., a family-owned soda manufacturing company based in Niagara Falls.

Daniel Cappellazzo

"This music, it still survives and it's still going," said Altemoos. "Doing it with local companies, I love it, it was great to see him."