'Happy Talk Song and Sign' brings early communication support to Niagara County families

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health has launched "Happy Talk Song and Sign," a new, free eight-week speech and language development class tailored to young children and their caregivers.

Designed in direct response to growing concerns from families, the program fills a critical gap for children who don’t yet qualify for formal early intervention services but still need language support.

Led by licensed Speech-Language Pathologist Kourtney Gerstung, sessions run every Monday from 10–11 a.m. at the Lewiston Public Library through August 25, 2025.

“We’re really promoting language in a joyful, creative way,” Gerstung said. “We want it to be fun, and we want to include all types of caregivers, not just parents, but anyone helping raise a child."

Using music, movement, and basic sign language, each class is designed to spark early communication skills in a group setting that’s both engaging and developmentally beneficial. Parent feedback has already been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s perfect just to get him to see some other kids,” said Danielle Mesi, whose son participates in the program. “It’s just another thing to further try to get him to start using some more words."

Linda Vanharssel, a grandparent, says her family plans to attend every week.

“We look for things like this, and we’re so grateful for Niagara County for putting this on," Vanharssel said. "We have come every Monday, and it's our plan to come every Monday."

The program’s final two sessions will offer developmental screenings for families still concerned about their child’s speech and language progress.

Janice Jenoschek, Director of Niagara County’s Children with Special Needs Services, emphasized the program’s importance.

“We see survey after survey of parents who, at 15 months old, 20 months old, I think my child has a speech and language delay, but they aren't at that level yet where early intervention can step in — so what do we do?" Jenoschek said.

Future sessions of Happy Talk Song and Sign are expected to rotate across different Niagara County communities to expand access for families throughout the region.

You can find additional information on the remaining classes or receive a free developmental screening on the Niagara County Health Department’s website.