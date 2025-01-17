Former chemical workers call out Goodyear to clear the Niagara Falls air

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Residents living near the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Plant in Niagara Falls are calling for action after a report from the 7 News I-Team revealed that the facility is releasing a dangerous cancer-causing chemical into the air.

The emissions exceed the current legal limits by seven times, raising concerns about the health of both the workers and the local community.

WKBW Goodyear plant in Niagara Falls.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has responded by issuing a fine of $15,000 against the Goodyear plant. This fine stems from two separate violations related to the excessive emissions from the Niagara Falls facility. The DEC has also mandated that Goodyear submit a plan to reduce these emissions and bring the plant back into compliance with environmental standards.

7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley spoke with two long-time residents of Niagara Falls, Henry Sanez and Matteo Anello, both of whom have unique insights into the chemical industry, having worked at the now-closed Occidental Chemical Corporation on Buffalo Avenue.

WKBW Henry Sanez, Niagara Falls resident.

“Anytime something happened, there was a shutdown,” recalled Sanez.

Anello reflected "It's people making decisions that affect other people.”

WKBW Matteo Anello, Niagara Falls resident.

Their experience has shaped their understanding of how industrial operations should be managed, particularly when it comes to safety and environmental responsibility.

“I’ve worked in this industry for almost 30 years, and if an issue arose, we dealt with it immediately,” said Anello, who served as a supervisor at Occidental. “We didn’t wait six months to address a problem—we treated it as if it were a matter of urgency.”

WKBW Goodyear plant stack.

Sanez shared similar sentiments, emphasizing that addressing problems quickly was key to maintaining safety and compliance. “When something went wrong, we had to correct it, no matter the cost. Sometimes it cost thousands to shut down and restart the plant, but it was necessary to ensure everything was within legal and safety parameters.”

WKBW Former Occidental Chemical Corporation in Niagara Falls.

Both men pointed out the significant difference in their past experience at Occidental compared to the current situation at Goodyear. They believe that the company needs to take stronger, more immediate action to protect both the workers and the surrounding community from harmful emissions.

The issue is complicated by the fact that Goodyear is operating under standards from an air permit issued in the early 2000s, and the DEC has been negotiating a new air permit with the company for the last three years. Meanwhile, local residents are frustrated and eager for immediate improvements to be made.

WKBW Outside Goodyear plant in Niagara Falls.

The DEC is holding Goodyear accountable, but residents, including Sanez and Anello, stress that the plant must prioritize reducing emissions now.

“We both know what it takes to run a chemical plant safely,” said Anello. “It’s not just about meeting the legal requirements—it’s about doing the right thing for the people who live and work near these facilities.”

“This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”



