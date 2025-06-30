'Family fun atmosphere': Twin Cities unite for Fourth of July 'Fireworks on the Canal'

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Twin Cities will unite for "Fireworks on the Canal" to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The fun will be on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Skylighters Fireworks will put on the 20-minute show from the Renaissance Bridge.

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec said setting fireworks over the Erie Canal is special this year, as the canal celebrates its 200th year.

Matt Shaw, owner of Skylighters, said the price of fireworks has gone up slightly due to recent tariffs. He said most of the fireworks sold in the U.S. come from China.

"It did mildly affect the price of fireworks," said Tylec about this year's show. He said the fireworks show is paid for by local sponsors, and not taxpayer dollars.

The 198th Army Band will perform as well before the fireworks.