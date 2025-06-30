Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Where to watch fireworks this Fourth of July throughout Western New York

WNYFIREWORKS2025.jpg
WKBW
WNYFIREWORKS2025.jpg
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fireworks will be on display from July 1 to July 4 throughout Western New York for Independence Day. Here's our list of where and when you can see them!

Allegany County

Andover

  • Andover Independence Day
  • July 4
  • Parade begins at 10 a.m.
  • Activities and live music
  • Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
  • Andover Fire Department: 60 S Main St, Andover, NY 14806

Cattaraugus County

Ellicottville

  • Summer Music Festival Weekend
  • July 4 to July 6
  • Live music
  • Fireworks on July 6 begin at 10 p.m.
  • 6557 Holiday Valley Road, Route 219, P.O. Box 370, Ellicottville, NY 14731-0370

Chautauqua County

Bemus Point

Cassadaga Lake

Dunkirk

  • Dunkirk Fourth of July Celebration
  • July 3 - July 5
  • Live music and vendors on July 3 and July 4
  • 5K run/walk in Wright Park on July 5
  • Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on July 4
  • Dunkirk Memorial Park: Route 5, Dunkirk, NY 14048

Findley Lake

Jamestown

  • Jamestown Tarp Skunks Firework Night
  • July 3 at 6:30 p.m.
  • Baseball game between the Jamestown Tarp Skunks and Niagara Ironbacks
  • Fireworks to follow
  • Russell E. Diethrick, Jr. Park: 485 Falconer Street, Jamestown, NY 14701

Lakewood

Mayville

Silver Creek

Erie County

Akron

  • Akron 2025 4th of July
  • July 3 to July 4
  • Food and vendors at 5 p.m. on July 3
  • Events and food on July 4, along with a parade at 4:15 p.m.
  • Fireworks at dusk on July 3
  • Various Venues, Akron, NY 14001

Buffalo

  • KeyBank Independence Eve with the BPO
  • July 3 at 6 p.m.
  • Buffalo Bisons vs. Rochester Red Wings game
  • Followed by a BPO performance and fireworks
  • Sahlen Field, 1 James D. Griffin Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203

Cheektowaga

  • Cheektowaga Freedom Festival
  • July 3 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Beer tent, food trucks and a performance at 6 p.m. by IMPACT
  • Fireworks at dusk
  • 2600 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14225

Clarence

East Aurora

  • Independence Day Celebration
  • July 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Activities, concerts, a parade and stage shows
  • The fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at Hamlin Park
  • 166 South Grove Street, East Aurora, New York 14052

Hamburg

Lancaster

  • Lancaster 4th of July Carnival
  • From July 3 to July 5
  • Carnival rides, food and games on July 3 and July 4
  • 10k at 8 a.m. and a parade at noon on July 4
  • The fireworks on July 4 begin at 10 p.m.
  • Beer tent on July 5
  • West Main Street, Lancaster, NY 14086

Orchard Park

  • Orchard Park 4th of July Celebration
  • July 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • A parade at 7 p.m. at Orchard Park High School
  • Fireworks to follow at dusk
  • East Quaker Street between Baker Road and the OP Public Library, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Springville

Tonawanda

  • Independence Celebration at Kenney Field
  • July 3 at 6 p.m.
  • Food trucks from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
  • Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
  • 2000 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150
  • 4th of July Fireworks on the Erie Canal
  • July 4 at 6 p.m.
  • Balloon artist, face painting and game stations
  • Fireworks at dusk
  • Renaissance Bridge, Tonawanda, NY 14150

Genesee County

Batavia

Darien

  • Star Spangled Night
  • July 4 at 9:50 p.m.
  • Six Flags Darien Lake, 9993 Alleghany Road, Corfu, NY 14036

Salamanca

  • ZZ Loco & Fireworks Show
  • July 5 at 7 p.m.
  • Fireworks and live music
  • Apollo Canna Company, 380 Parkway Dr, Salamanca, NY 14779

Niagara County

Lewiston

Lockport

  • Lockport 4th of July Celebration
  • July 3 to July 4
  • Parade is at 6 p.m. on July 3 at Lockport High School
  • Food trucks and live entertainment at 6 p.m. on July 4
  • Fireworks at dusk on July 4
  • Annual 4th of July Party
  • July 4 at 4 p.m.
  • Food, games and swimming
  • Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.
  • 277 Washington Street, Lockport, NY 14094

Niagara Falls

  • 4th of July Weekend Festival on Old Falls Street
  • July 4 and 5 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • July 6 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Entertainment, food trucks, live music and vendors
  • Fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4
  • Five-minute fireworks display at 10 p.m. on July 5 and July 6
  • Niagara Falls State Park, 332 Prospect Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Olcott

  • Olcott Fireworks Over Lake Ontario
  • July 3
  • Extended hours at Olcott Beach Carousel Park
  • Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. on July 3
  • Kids' parade at 12:30 p.m. on July 4
  • 6108 W Lake Road, Olcott, NY 14126

Pendleton

  • Town of Pendleton 4th of July Celebration
  • July 4 at 6 p.m.
  • Food and performances
  • Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
  • 6570 Campbell Boulevard, Lockport, NY 14094

Wheatfield

Orleans County

Albion

Lyndonville

Steuben County

Cohocton

Corning

Hammondsport

  • Hammondsport Fireman's Carnival
  • Carnival will be open from July 3 to July 5
  • Car show from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 5
  • Parade at 6 p.m. on July 5
  • Fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m. on July 5 at the Hammondsport Fireman's Grounds

Hornell

  • Hornell 4th of July Celebration
  • July 4
  • Car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Parade at noon
  • Crafts, entertainment and food
  • Fireworks begin around sunset
  • Veterans Memorial Park: Cedar St, Hornell, NY 14843

Wyoming County

Perry

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app