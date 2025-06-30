Where to watch fireworks this Fourth of July throughout Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fireworks will be on display from July 1 to July 4 throughout Western New York for Independence Day. Here's our list of where and when you can see them!

Allegany County

Andover



Andover Independence Day

July 4

Parade begins at 10 a.m.

Activities and live music

Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.

Andover Fire Department: 60 S Main St, Andover, NY 14806

Cattaraugus County

Ellicottville



Summer Music Festival Weekend

July 4 to July 6

Live music

Fireworks on July 6 begin at 10 p.m.

6557 Holiday Valley Road, Route 219, P.O. Box 370, Ellicottville, NY 14731-0370

Chautauqua County

Bemus Point



Cassadaga Lake



Flares and Boats Around Cassadaga Lakes

July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Flares can be bought and lit at 9:30 p.m.

Dale Drive, Cassadaga, NY 14718

Dunkirk



Dunkirk Fourth of July Celebration

July 3 - July 5

Live music and vendors on July 3 and July 4

5K run/walk in Wright Park on July 5

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on July 4

Dunkirk Memorial Park: Route 5, Dunkirk, NY 14048

Findley Lake



Findley Lake 4 th of July Fireworks

July 4 at 10 p.m.

Flares can be bought and lit at 9:30 p.m.

Findley Lake Marine: 2745 Shadyside Rd, Findley Lake, NY 14736

Jamestown



Jamestown Tarp Skunks Firework Night

July 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Baseball game between the Jamestown Tarp Skunks and Niagara Ironbacks

Fireworks to follow

Russell E. Diethrick, Jr. Park: 485 Falconer Street, Jamestown, NY 14701

Lakewood



Lakewood July 4 th Summerfest and Fireworks

July 4

Food, live performances and vendors

Fireworks by Zambelli begin at dusk

Chautauqua Avenue, Lakewood, NY 14750

Mayville



Mayville July 4 th Celebration

July 4

Food, games, live music and a parade

Fireworks begin at night

Route 394, Mayville, NY 14757

Silver Creek



Annual Fourth of July Fireworks and Music

July 3 at 6 p.m.

at 6 p.m. Firework display at Borrello Park on Front Street

Silver Creek, NY 14136

Erie County

Akron



Akron 2025 4 th of July

July 3 to July 4

Food and vendors at 5 p.m. on July 3

Events and food on July 4 , along with a parade at 4:15 p.m.

along with a parade at 4:15 p.m. Fireworks at dusk on July 3

Various Venues, Akron, NY 14001

Buffalo



KeyBank Independence Eve with the BPO

July 3 at 6 p.m.

Buffalo Bisons vs. Rochester Red Wings game

Followed by a BPO performance and fireworks

Sahlen Field, 1 James D. Griffin Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203

Cheektowaga



Cheektowaga Freedom Festival

July 3 at 5:30 p.m.

Beer tent, food trucks and a performance at 6 p.m. by IMPACT

Fireworks at dusk

2600 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14225

Clarence



4 th of July Carnival at the Great Pumpkin Farm

July 4 to July 5 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Carnival rides, food and live music

Fireworks at dusk on July 5

11199 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031

East Aurora



Independence Day Celebration

July 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Activities, concerts, a parade and stage shows

The fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at Hamlin Park

166 South Grove Street, East Aurora, New York 14052

Hamburg



Hamburg 4 th of July Fireworks Display

July 4 at 10 p.m.

Fireworks at Wanakah Country Club will last around 20 minutes.

5161 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075

Lancaster



Lancaster 4 th of July Carnival

From July 3 to July 5

Carnival rides, food and games on July 3 and July 4

and July 4 10k at 8 a.m. and a parade at noon on July 4

The fireworks on July 4 begin at 10 p.m.

Beer tent on July 5

West Main Street, Lancaster, NY 14086

Orchard Park



Orchard Park 4 th of July Celebration

July 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A parade at 7 p.m. at Orchard Park High School

Fireworks to follow at dusk

East Quaker Street between Baker Road and the OP Public Library, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Springville



Sudden Urge Live at Town of Concord Park Pavilion

July 3 at 6 p.m.

at 6 p.m. After the concert, fireworks to follow at dusk

12779 Buffalo Road, Springville, NY 14141

Tonawanda



Independence Celebration at Kenney Field

July 3 at 6 p.m.

Food trucks from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

2000 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150



4 th of July Fireworks on the Erie Canal

of July Fireworks on the Erie Canal July 4 at 6 p.m.

Balloon artist, face painting and game stations

Fireworks at dusk

Renaissance Bridge, Tonawanda, NY 14150

Genesee County

Batavia



Batavia Muckdogs July 3 Game

July 3

Baseball game at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks to follow

299 Bank Street, Batavia, NY 14020

Darien



Star Spangled Night

July 4 at 9:50 p.m.

Six Flags Darien Lake, 9993 Alleghany Road, Corfu, NY 14036

Salamanca



ZZ Loco & Fireworks Show

July 5 at 7 p.m.

Fireworks and live music

Apollo Canna Company, 380 Parkway Dr, Salamanca, NY 14779

Niagara County

Lewiston



Celebration in Academy Park

July 4 at 7 p.m.

Concert at 7 p.m.

Fireworks to follow

851 Center Street, Lewiston, NY 14092

Lockport



Lockport 4 th of July Celebration

July 3 to July 4

Parade is at 6 p.m. on July 3 at Lockport High School

at Lockport High School Food trucks and live entertainment at 6 p.m. on July 4

Fireworks at dusk on July 4



Annual 4 th of July Party

July 4 at 4 p.m.

Food, games and swimming

Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

277 Washington Street, Lockport, NY 14094

Niagara Falls



4 th of July Weekend Festival on Old Falls Street

July 4 and 5 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 6 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Entertainment, food trucks, live music and vendors

Fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4

Five-minute fireworks display at 10 p.m. on July 5 and July 6

Niagara Falls State Park, 332 Prospect Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Olcott



Olcott Fireworks Over Lake Ontario

July 3

Extended hours at Olcott Beach Carousel Park

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. on July 3

Kids' parade at 12:30 p.m. on July 4

6108 W Lake Road, Olcott, NY 14126

Pendleton



Town of Pendleton 4 th of July Celebration

of July Celebration July 4 at 6 p.m.

Food and performances

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

6570 Campbell Boulevard, Lockport, NY 14094

Wheatfield



Wheatfield Firework Display

July 4 at dusk

Oppenheim Park: 2697 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

Orleans County

Albion



Village of Albion Independence Day Celebration

July 3 at 4 p.m.

Activities, chicken barbecue and music

Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.

Bullard Park: 12792 East Ave, Albion, NY 14411

Lyndonville



Lyndonville Lions Club 51st Annual July 4 th Celebration

July 4

Parade at noon along Main Street in Lyndonville

Food stands

Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. behind Lyndonville High School.

L.A. Webber High School: 25 Housel Ave, Lyndonville, NY 14098

Steuben County

Cohocton



Dual District – Battle of NY Series Race

July 4 at 5 p.m. to July 6 at 5 p.m.

at 5 p.m. to July 6 at 5 p.m. Fireworks on July 5

3224 Henry Drum Rd, Cohocton, NY 14826

Corning



Hammondsport



Hammondsport Fireman's Carnival

Carnival will be open from July 3 to July 5

Car show from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 5

Parade at 6 p.m. on July 5

Fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m. on July 5 at the Hammondsport Fireman's Grounds

Hornell



Hornell 4 th of July Celebration

of July Celebration July 4

Car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parade at noon

Crafts, entertainment and food

Fireworks begin around sunset

Veterans Memorial Park: Cedar St, Hornell, NY 14843

Wyoming County

Perry

