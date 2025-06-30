Where to watch fireworks this Fourth of July throughout Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fireworks will be on display from July 1 to July 4 throughout Western New York for Independence Day. Here's our list of where and when you can see them!
Allegany County
Andover
- Andover Independence Day
- July 4
- Parade begins at 10 a.m.
- Activities and live music
- Fireworks begin around 10 p.m.
- Andover Fire Department: 60 S Main St, Andover, NY 14806
Cattaraugus County
Ellicottville
- Summer Music Festival Weekend
- July 4 to July 6
- Live music
- Fireworks on July 6 begin at 10 p.m.
- 6557 Holiday Valley Road, Route 219, P.O. Box 370, Ellicottville, NY 14731-0370
Chautauqua County
Bemus Point
- Bemus Point 4th of July Fireworks Show
- July 4 at 10 p.m.
- Lakeside Drive, Bemus Point, NY 14712
Cassadaga Lake
- Flares and Boats Around Cassadaga Lakes
- July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
- Flares can be bought and lit at 9:30 p.m.
- Dale Drive, Cassadaga, NY 14718
Dunkirk
- Dunkirk Fourth of July Celebration
- July 3 - July 5
- Live music and vendors on July 3 and July 4
- 5K run/walk in Wright Park on July 5
- Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on July 4
- Dunkirk Memorial Park: Route 5, Dunkirk, NY 14048
Findley Lake
- Findley Lake 4th of July Fireworks
- July 4 at 10 p.m.
- Flares can be bought and lit at 9:30 p.m.
- Findley Lake Marine: 2745 Shadyside Rd, Findley Lake, NY 14736
Jamestown
- Jamestown Tarp Skunks Firework Night
- July 3 at 6:30 p.m.
- Baseball game between the Jamestown Tarp Skunks and Niagara Ironbacks
- Fireworks to follow
- Russell E. Diethrick, Jr. Park: 485 Falconer Street, Jamestown, NY 14701
Lakewood
- Lakewood July 4th Summerfest and Fireworks
- July 4
- Food, live performances and vendors
- Fireworks by Zambelli begin at dusk
- Chautauqua Avenue, Lakewood, NY 14750
Mayville
- Mayville July 4th Celebration
- July 4
- Food, games, live music and a parade
- Fireworks begin at night
- Route 394, Mayville, NY 14757
Silver Creek
- Annual Fourth of July Fireworks and Music
- July 3 at 6 p.m.
- Firework display at Borrello Park on Front Street
- Silver Creek, NY 14136
Erie County
Akron
- Akron 2025 4th of July
- July 3 to July 4
- Food and vendors at 5 p.m. on July 3
- Events and food on July 4, along with a parade at 4:15 p.m.
- Fireworks at dusk on July 3
- Various Venues, Akron, NY 14001
Buffalo
- KeyBank Independence Eve with the BPO
- July 3 at 6 p.m.
- Buffalo Bisons vs. Rochester Red Wings game
- Followed by a BPO performance and fireworks
- Sahlen Field, 1 James D. Griffin Plaza, Buffalo, NY 14203
Cheektowaga
- Cheektowaga Freedom Festival
- July 3 at 5:30 p.m.
- Beer tent, food trucks and a performance at 6 p.m. by IMPACT
- Fireworks at dusk
- 2600 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14225
Clarence
- 4th of July Carnival at the Great Pumpkin Farm
- July 4 to July 5 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Carnival rides, food and live music
- Fireworks at dusk on July 5
- 11199 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031
East Aurora
- Independence Day Celebration
- July 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Activities, concerts, a parade and stage shows
- The fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at Hamlin Park
- 166 South Grove Street, East Aurora, New York 14052
Hamburg
- Hamburg 4th of July Fireworks Display
- July 4 at 10 p.m.
- Fireworks at Wanakah Country Club will last around 20 minutes.
- 5161 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075
Lancaster
- Lancaster 4th of July Carnival
- From July 3 to July 5
- Carnival rides, food and games on July 3 and July 4
- 10k at 8 a.m. and a parade at noon on July 4
- The fireworks on July 4 begin at 10 p.m.
- Beer tent on July 5
- West Main Street, Lancaster, NY 14086
Orchard Park
- Orchard Park 4th of July Celebration
- July 4 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- A parade at 7 p.m. at Orchard Park High School
- Fireworks to follow at dusk
- East Quaker Street between Baker Road and the OP Public Library, Orchard Park, NY 14127
Springville
- Sudden Urge Live at Town of Concord Park Pavilion
- July 3 at 6 p.m.
- After the concert, fireworks to follow at dusk
- 12779 Buffalo Road, Springville, NY 14141
Tonawanda
- Independence Celebration at Kenney Field
- July 3 at 6 p.m.
- Food trucks from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
- Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
- 2000 Colvin Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150
- 4th of July Fireworks on the Erie Canal
- July 4 at 6 p.m.
- Balloon artist, face painting and game stations
- Fireworks at dusk
- Renaissance Bridge, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Genesee County
Batavia
- Batavia Muckdogs July 3 Game
- July 3
- Baseball game at 6:30 p.m.
- Fireworks to follow
- 299 Bank Street, Batavia, NY 14020
Darien
- Star Spangled Night
- July 4 at 9:50 p.m.
- Six Flags Darien Lake, 9993 Alleghany Road, Corfu, NY 14036
Salamanca
- ZZ Loco & Fireworks Show
- July 5 at 7 p.m.
- Fireworks and live music
- Apollo Canna Company, 380 Parkway Dr, Salamanca, NY 14779
Niagara County
Lewiston
- Celebration in Academy Park
- July 4 at 7 p.m.
- Concert at 7 p.m.
- Fireworks to follow
- 851 Center Street, Lewiston, NY 14092
Lockport
- Lockport 4th of July Celebration
- July 3 to July 4
- Parade is at 6 p.m. on July 3 at Lockport High School
- Food trucks and live entertainment at 6 p.m. on July 4
- Fireworks at dusk on July 4
- Annual 4th of July Party
- July 4 at 4 p.m.
- Food, games and swimming
- Fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.
- 277 Washington Street, Lockport, NY 14094
Niagara Falls
- 4th of July Weekend Festival on Old Falls Street
- July 4 and 5 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- July 6 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Entertainment, food trucks, live music and vendors
- Fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4
- Five-minute fireworks display at 10 p.m. on July 5 and July 6
- Niagara Falls State Park, 332 Prospect Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14303
Olcott
- Olcott Fireworks Over Lake Ontario
- July 3
- Extended hours at Olcott Beach Carousel Park
- Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. on July 3
- Kids' parade at 12:30 p.m. on July 4
- 6108 W Lake Road, Olcott, NY 14126
Pendleton
- Town of Pendleton 4th of July Celebration
- July 4 at 6 p.m.
- Food and performances
- Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
- 6570 Campbell Boulevard, Lockport, NY 14094
Wheatfield
- Wheatfield Firework Display
- July 4 at dusk
- Oppenheim Park: 2697 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
Orleans County
Albion
- Village of Albion Independence Day Celebration
- July 3 at 4 p.m.
- Activities, chicken barbecue and music
- Fireworks begin around 9:45 p.m.
- Bullard Park: 12792 East Ave, Albion, NY 14411
Lyndonville
- Lyndonville Lions Club 51st Annual July 4th Celebration
- July 4
- Parade at noon along Main Street in Lyndonville
- Food stands
- Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. behind Lyndonville High School.
- L.A. Webber High School: 25 Housel Ave, Lyndonville, NY 14098
Steuben County
Cohocton
- Dual District – Battle of NY Series Race
- July 4 at 5 p.m. to July 6 at 5 p.m.
- Fireworks on July 5
- 3224 Henry Drum Rd, Cohocton, NY 14826
Corning
- July 4th Fireworks Display presented by Corning Lions Club
- July 4
- Concert at 7 p.m.
- Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.
- Riverfront Park: East Tioga Avenue, Corning, NY 14830
Hammondsport
- Hammondsport Fireman's Carnival
- Carnival will be open from July 3 to July 5
- Car show from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on July 5
- Parade at 6 p.m. on July 5
- Fireworks begin at 10:30 p.m. on July 5 at the Hammondsport Fireman's Grounds
Hornell
- Hornell 4th of July Celebration
- July 4
- Car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Parade at noon
- Crafts, entertainment and food
- Fireworks begin around sunset
- Veterans Memorial Park: Cedar St, Hornell, NY 14843
Wyoming County
Perry
- Silver Lake Ring of Fire and Boat Parade
- July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
- Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at the Silver Lake Country Club