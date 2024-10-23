'Expect it to be busy': Niagara County Board of Elections gets ready for the start of early voting

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Election season is here and the Niagara County Board of Elections is getting ready for the start of the early voting period.

The nine-day early voting window opens across New York State on Saturday, October 26, and ends on Sunday, November 3.

This year, because of changes in New York State election law, Niagara County will offer five locations for early voting:

Niagara Falls Train Station

825 Depot Ave. W.

Niagara Falls, NY 14305

Cornell Cooperative Extension (Niagara County Fair Grounds)

4487 Lake Avenue

Lockport, NY 14094

Wheatfield Community Center

2790 Church Rd.

North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Newfane Community Center

2737 Main St.

Newfane, NY 14108

Wendelville Fire Co.

7340 Campbell Blvd

North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Early voting offers a similar experience to election day but allows registered voters more flexibility over a nine-day window.

"I expect it to be busy," said Lora Allen, Democratic Commissioner, Niagara County Board of Elections. "We are actually putting some extra staff, a few extra people so that lines can move easily."

The Niagara County Board of Elections is working with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and local police departments to keep early voters and staff safe. A bi-partisan team is used at each polling site to ensure the accuracy and security of every vote.

"There is a Republican and a Democrat on every ballot, during every process," said Jennifer Sandonato, Republican Commissioner, Niagara County Board of Elections. "Everything is done with a bi-partisan team."

The last day to register to vote this year is October 26. Voter registration forms are available on the Board of Elections Website, post offices, public libraries, and the Board of Elections located at 111 Main Street, Suite 100.

You can find more information on our website here.