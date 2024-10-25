'Everything we have is protected': Unveiling historic marker for marriage equality in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Niagara Pride and Niagara Falls State Park unveiled a new historical marker Friday to commemorate the marriage of Kitty and Cheryle Lambert-Rudd.

The couple returned to the falls to celebrate and reflect on the successful fight for marriage equality.

I was there for the event and learned their fight for gay rights continues.

It was an iconic moment in time. It happened a little more than 13 years ago at Niagara Falls, New York.

WKBW Wedding of Kitty Lambert & Cheryle Rudd in Niagara Falls, July 24, 2011.

“I now pronounce you legally married,” declared Paul Dyster, then mayor of Niagara Falls.

As New York State officially legalized the Marriage Equality Act on July 24, 2011, Lambert and Rudd of Buffalo were wed at the brink of Niagara Falls as the very first same-sex couple to marry in the state.

“As an American citizen, I am so, so, so insanely proud to be a New Yorker,” Lambert-Rudd stated.

WKBW Kitty Lambert-Rudd.

The couple returned to the Falls Friday as they were honored by Niagara Pride and the Niagara Falls State Park with the unveiling of a new historical marker to commemorate their historic marriage.

"Oh! Oh my God – this is awesome. Oh! This is awesome,” reacted Kitty and Cheryle as the rainbow cover was removed to display the new sign.

WKBW Historic marker in Niagara Falls State Park at the Falls.

Dyster officiated at the historic wedding. Dyster, a Democrat, noted it was former Republican State Senator Mark Grisanti who provided that crucial vote to pass the Marriage Equality Act.

WKBW Former Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster.

“I cannot legally come up with an argument against same-sex marriage,” Grisanti stated before casting his vote in 2011 in the New York State Senate.

“And he did the right thing. He knows he did the right thing, and you see here today the fruits of his greatest decision,” Dyster reflected.

WLBW NYS Senator Mark Grisanti, 2011 senate vote on Same-Sex marriage.

“Oh, married! Everything we have is protected,” shouted Kitty Lambert-Rudd. “Our families are protected. Our rights are protected, well so far. Keep an ear out, be vigilant – the coming years will tell us a great number of things.”

Given the current political climate, Lambert-Rudd and others said the fight for gay rights is just as important now as it was a decade ago.

WKBW Kitty Lambert-Rudd.

“It’s imperative that every American is really vigilant and protect these rights for their siblings, their moms, their dads, their cousins, their favorite uncle, their teacher, whoever it is you know that's gay, and trust me, you know people that are gay. If they haven't told you, it's because they fear you, and that's a sad thing,” Lambert-Rudd explained.

In 2015 the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage in a landmark decision for all 50 states.

WKBW Ronald Piaseczny, president & co-founder, Niagara Pride.

"Given the political discourse that's happening in this country, we could very easily see those rights taken away, and knowing that marriage equality was granted via a court – the Supreme Court made that decision, and without additional protections, it could be reversed,” remarked Ronald Piaseczny, president & co-founder, Niagara Pride.

“I want you guys to remember, the fight is not over. Fights never going to be over, as long as one of us is without equal rights – all of us are being damaged,” Lambert-Rudd described.

WKBW Kitty & Cheryle renewed their vows.

And at the historic celebration, this couple took a moment to renew their vows.

“Forever, forever, forever,” replied Kitty.

“And ever – never-ending," responded Cheryle.