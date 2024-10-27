'Don't sleep on NT': Bills watch party takes over Webster Street in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Bills watch party found a new home in week 8, bringing fans together on Webster Street in North Tonawanda.

"It's turned into a great dining destination as we've been telling everybody don't sleep on NT. It's great up here," said Jay Manno, owner of Frankie Primo's.

The block parties have grown in popularity on Chippewa Street in Buffalo, but with Hamilton in town at Shea's Performing Arts Center, Manno moved things north.

Derek Heid Fans getting ready for the game at their table



"This special event is just another example of our exciting and growing business district here on Webster Street," said North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec.

They had music, food, pumpkin carving contests, giveaways and more. Tickets were $10 online and $20 at the door.

If things go well, they'll expand to another block. It's not the end of the Chippewa block party, it now just gives them another location to choose from when the Bills are out of town.