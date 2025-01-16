'Do something immediately': Niagara Falls residents react to Goodyear plant emitting cancer-causing chemical

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has fined Goodyear Tire and Rubber $15,000 for violations related to chemical emissions from its Niagara Falls plant.

WKBW Goodyear plant in Niagara Falls.

The fine comes after the 7 News I-Team revealed that the Goodyear plant was emitting Ortho-toluidine, a chemical linked to bladder cancer, at levels seven times higher than the legal limit. The plant and the state were aware of the emissions, which have caused concern among local residents.

WKBW Henry Saenz, a resident concerned about the emissions.

"I've lived here since 1990 and just love the neighborhood," said Henry Saenz, a resident concerned about the emissions.

WKBW Matteo Anello, Niagara Falls resident.

"If you know that you've been polluting the air with 5000 pounds a year of Ortho-toluidine, and you've been asked to reduce it to less than 100 pounds. That needs to be done," said Matteo Anello, another local resident.

Renae Kimble, president of the Niagara Falls NAACP, stated, "This is just unbelievable, and it's an ongoing nightmare."

WKBW Outside Goodyear plant in Niagara Falls.

Goodyear claims it is in full compliance with its current permit, although the permit is decades old and standards have changed. The state DEC has been negotiating a new air permit with Goodyear for the last three years.

WKBW Renae Kimble, president of the Niagara Falls NAACP.

“We asked for an emergency order to be implemented by the EPA. That has not happened yet, and we still would like for that to happen,” Kimble remarked, she is fighting for change. “DEC, what they have done is just basically been a slap in the face."

Residents call for immediate action to reduce the emissions and protect their health.

WKBW Goodyear plant in Niagara Falls.

“How would they feel if they lived in this neighborhood?" Saenz asked. “I have grandchildren now. I’m a little leery about going out in the backyard, letting them play because they are two, three, five years old, you know. And you know, I don't want anything to happen to them, God forbid. You know."

WKBW Outside Goodyear facility in Niagara Falls.

"Do something immediately,” Anello said.

A community meeting is scheduled for January 30 at the New Hope Baptist Church on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls to discuss the issue further.

