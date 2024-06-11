Diocese of Buffalo recommends at least 7 churches merge or close within Niagara/Orleans Vicariate

RAMSONVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The next round of recommendations from the Buffalo Catholic Diocese took place Monday, on which churches may close or merge as it works to cut its total parishes by roughly 30%.

The Diocese held a meeting with Niagara and Orleans County parishes.

This comes four days after the diocese released its recommended closures and mergers for churches in the City of Buffalo and Northtowns.

While at Monday night's meeting, 7 News' Pheben Kassahun learned another seven churches may be on the chopping block.

She gave a voice to two sides involved in this complicated and sometimes controversial process.

You will get thoughts from one of the diocese officials leading this Road to Renewal plan and a parishioner who said it can be upsetting, to watch this all unfold.

A fourth meeting of seven, as part of the vicariate meetings within the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

Monday night's meeting was held in Ransomville for the Niagara and Orleans family parishes.

It was another 90-minute meeting exclusive to clergy and church trustees.

Parishioner Albert Hornung said, "It's kind of disheartening to see the churches being closed. We feel like we're churchless. We have no church to go to."

Niagara Falls resident Albert Hornung is a parishioner who came to the meeting but did not realize it was not open to parishioners.

After he was turned away, Kassahun was able to speak to him about his concerns.

Hornung said, "We bounce around to actually 2-3 different churches. You feel like you always wanted to get up and go to church, see your priests, have mass, enjoy the day and now you don't know what church you want to go to."

Father Bryan shared what concerns he heard in the meeting, many saying they are worried about the church properties, what will happen to their facility, parishioners, those considered poor and marginalized and their food pantries.

"We used a lot of different metrics. So, we used metrics of contributing households, registered households versus the number of sacraments that are being made. We looked at the conditions of buildings. We looked at their infrastructure, can they house larger congregations, we looked at what are their demographics. Is the population in the area generally growing, shrinking, is it older, is it younger. We start looking at the proximity of the parish locations to one another. What is the maximum of numbers that we get to drive someone to get to church," Catholic Diocese of Buffalo Renewal Development Vicar Father Bryan Zielenieski said.

He added that getting smaller is imperative, so that the diocese can better manage and focus on its mission.

"We're so focused on infrastructure and maintenance and facilities that we often times sacrifice the mission of who we are as a Catholic church. That's a generic statement. That's certainly not specific to all of our communities but we need to make sure that we are evangelizing, reaching out, letting people know why the church is still relevant today, helping to bring them the services that they need and outreach opportunities that are available," Father Bryan said.

Father Bryan emphasized that catholic schools will remain open for the entire diocese for the 2024-2025 school year.

Here are the recommendations for Niagara/Orleans Vicariate:

Family #10



St. John the Baptist, Lockport

All Saints, Lockport – merge with St. John – close St. Joseph campus

Immaculate Conception, Ransomville – move to Family #34

St. Patrick, Barker – move to Family #10

St. Brendan on the Lake, Newfane

Our Lady of the Rosary worship site, Wilson

Family #11



St. Stephen, Middleport – merge with St. Mary’s, Medina

St. Mark, Kendall – merge with St. Mary’s, Holley

St. Mary, Holley

Holy Family, Albion

Holy Trinity, Medina

Family #34



St. Raphael, Niagara Falls – merge with St. Peter, Lewiston

St. Peter, Lewiston

Accept Immaculate Conception, Ransomville, into Family #34

Family #35



Divine Mercy, Niagara Falls – merge with St. Mary of the Cataract

St. John de LaSalle, Niagara Falls – merge with St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vincent de Paul, Niagara Falls

St. Mary of the Cataract, Niagara Falls

Holy Family of Jesus Mary and Joseph, Niagara Falls – Our Lady of Mount Carmel site to close

Thursday, June 6, a vicariate meeting was held for the City of Buffalo.

Friday, June 7, a vicariate meeting was held for Northern Erie.