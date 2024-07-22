'Conditions were deplorable': 13 dogs rescued after home raid in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — When Niagara County Sheriff's deputies raided a home on Lockport Street in Niagara Falls, they weren't expecting to find 13 dogs covered in filth.

"Unfortunately these conditions were deplorable, when they arrived to us there was flea dirt that was present," said Kelli Swagel, Founder and President of The Pit Chic Rescue. "Their nails were so long that some were curling over into the paw pads, some of their paws were even held sideways because their nails were so long so they didn't have great posture."

Kelli Swagel There were eight puppies, some still nursing



They saved one senior dog, four adults and eight puppies.

Some dogs have teeth issues, others have eye issues.

Kelli Swagel Wilma's teeth were in bad shape when they found her



"We're not sure yet if he can see at all out of that eye and it might have to be removed," said Swagel.

The initial plan was to bring them to The Pit Chic, but their shelter is full, so Swagel called in some reinforcements.

Kelli Swagel They're hoping this puppy will soon be able to see



"I posted 911, we have 13 dogs coming in and within 45 minutes, we had four rescues," said Swagel.

Buddy's Second Chance Rescue, Nickel City Canine Rescue, Allie & Pals Rescue and Akron Canine Rescued Angels were the rescues that stepped up, something they're used to.

Dogs are now living with fosters, waiting for medical clearance before they can be adopted. The puppies are with Akron Angels, so stay tuned to their pages for updates. puppy video

The homeowner Jonathan Harding, 39, is facing terroristic threats and animal cruelty charges, among others. Along with the dogs, multiple firearms were seized from his residence, he was arraigned and released.