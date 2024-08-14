Celebrate North Tonawanda art, food, music and dance at 'World Wide Webster' on Sunday

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you looking for some late summer plans?

North Tonawanda may be the place to be this Sunday as the community celebrates a day of art, food, music, and dance with an event called World Wide Webster.

World Wide Webster, in collaboration with the second annual Carnegie Art Spree, will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday on Webster Street in North Tonawanda.

As part of the event, nine Webster Street restaurants will offer exclusive $5 tasting and cocktail menus, each representing a different culture.

Participating restaurants include:



Canal Club 62

Coffee & Stone

District 37

Dwyer's Irish Pub

El Punto

Frankie Primo's +39

Forno e Gelato

Webster's Bistro

Several North Tonawanda merchants will also offer special sales during World Wide Webster.

Participating merchants include:



Aster & Lilies

Avalon Exotics

Black Label Tattoo Club & Piercing

Canalside Wine & Spirits

Gleam & Glimmer

Satisfied Mind

Spiritually Rooted

Suzuki Strings

You Grow Girl

Attendees can also enjoy performances from several unique dance companies.

Dance company schedule:



11:30 - Amor and Heritage

Noon - James Levy/TEIN

12:30 - Scottish Dance

1:00 - Buffalo Bhangra

1:30 Oasis Dance Center

2:30 African American Cultural Center

3:00 Donegan Dance Exploration

"Any time we can bring our culture together, engage the waterfront, and have some good food and some good music, it's a win-win for all of us," said North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec during the announcement for World Wide Webster. "These are the types of things that really make a thriving economy in our downtown district."

World Wide Webster is a free admission event.