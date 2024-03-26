Canal Fest will return to North Tonawanda and the City of Tonawanda this summer

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The final vote is in and when Canal Fest takes place this summer the City of Tonawanda and North Tonawanda will be a part of it.

On Monday, 7 News spoke with North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec who shared his excitement for Canal Fest and we also spoke with City of Tonawanda Mayor John L. White who was still undecided.

Mayor White explained that the city council worried the eight-day festival could stretch the local police force too thin.

“I’d like to see [Canal Fest] happen, but it is a safety concern,” Mayor White said on Monday.

On Tuesday night the City of Tonawanda made its final decision during a special meeting in Council Chambers that was called to discuss tabled resolutions regarding the 2024 allocation of funding to volunteer fire companies and Canal Fest by Council President Jenna Koch.

On Monday, Mayor Tylec told 7 News that the festival would happen regardless of the City of Tonawanda’s decision, even if it was entirely in North Tonawanda.