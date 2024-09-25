'Bring that magic back': Historic souvenir shop Tugby's Bazaar returns to Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're in the market for some bric-a-brac and a dose of nostalgia, Tugby's Bazaar is making a comeback in Niagara Falls after closing more than 80 years ago.

Let's look back:



Thomas Tugby moved to Niagara Falls from England and opened the souvenir shop in the 1840s/50s

New York State began buying back the land near the Falls to establish the park, so Tugby's had to go

Tugby's brother closed the shop in 1935

In 2024, a team of locals is restoring this relic.

"To be able to bring some of that magic back here in the form of Tugby's Bazaar, is really a dream of mine," said Nico Santangelo, manager and Niagara Falls native.

Taylor Epps Nico Santangelo says bringing Tugby's back has been a dream come true



They sell souvenir apparel, Niagara foam pearl jewelry, snacks and items from local vendors, like DiCamillo Bakery.

They plan to expand and include attractions eventually, with hopes of becoming the second wonder of Niagara Falls.

"[Niagara Falls] brings people from all over the world and the one thing we thought was missing was that touch of Main Street Americana," said Santangelo.

And it was important for him to play a role and leave his footprint on his hometown.

Taylor Epps A photo of the original Tugby's sits at the register



"There is only one Niagara Falls," said Santangelo. "If we all start putting in that effort and really caring about the community, we're going to see things turn around."

They're holding a grand opening on October 18th from 2-5 p.m. And plan to be open Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10-5 p.m.