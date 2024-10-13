'An absolutely valuable tool': Community fundraiser supporting North Tonawanda K9 unit

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors in North Tonawanda came together to try to make our community safer with a valuable tool.

"The value in a K9 program is unbelievable everyone thinks of the dog as being an intimidating tool, but believe it or not it's actually our biggest de-escalation tool," said Jeff Kam, K9 Handler for North Tonawanda Police.

The Tonawandas Erie Canal Gateway Lions Club hosted the fundraiser to benefit the unit. K9 Sasha got to show off her skills.

Tony Jones Sasha showed folks her K9 skills



"Majority of people love dogs," said Kam. "That tool provides a chance to de-escalate them and have a little more conversation and make further advancements in getting them help or taking them into custody using minimal force."

He says not every department has access to K9 units, so the fundraiser will help him bring training for North Tonawanda and other local police departments.

"We want them to have properly equipped units and well-trained animals for the purposes they need them for, which supports the community," Jeremy Schnurr, Vice District Governor, WNY Lions.