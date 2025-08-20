NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — There was a happy welcome home for members of the 914th Air Refueling Wing who returned home from a multi-month deployment on Wednesday at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Base.

As the planes touched down at the air base, friends and family cheered the long-awaited return of their loved ones.

WKBW U.S. Air Force plane arrives with military members.

80 members of the 914th, many of whom are reservists, were deployed for a refueling mission in the Middle East last April. However, their deployment was extended beyond 90 days due to unrest in the region.

WATCH: Members of the 914th Air Refueling Wing in Niagara Falls return home from multi-month deployment

Members of the 914th Air Refueling Wing in Niagara Falls return home from multi-month deployment

"We've been envisioning this since the day we left, obviously, and we were pretty bummed out when we didn't come back on time,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Ables, 914th member.

I spotted Ables as he embraced his sons. These military personnel received big embraces and kisses as they returned.

WKBW Lt. Col. Matthew Ables, 914th member, was greeted by his family.

The media was not allowed to chat with the families, but we did have a chance to speak with Ables about how tough it was being away from his wife and two sons.

“I have kids now who are old enough to know daddy is gone, and this is the first time I’ve had a deployment like that,” Ables explained.

WKBW Family members hold a flag up waiting for arrivals.

Ables, a pilot on the refueling mission, explained how tricky it is to refuel planes while in flight.

"I would make the joke that it was like getting a hole in one – every time I would make the connection. It's not natural. It’s uncomfortable and for good reason because – we weren't designed to do this,” said Ables.

Captain Zackary Sexton praised the work of the members.

WKBW Captain Zackary Sexton talks about the great work the members conducted on the mission.

“Some of the best maintainers in the Air Force," Captain Sexton said. "They were working day in and day out – harsh conditions, keeping 60-year-old aircraft operational is a very difficult thing to do. They did a great job.”

Base Operations Manager Jay Butterfield said these members will receive psychological support as they return to civilian life.

WKBW Falls Base Operations Manager Jay Butterfield.

“For some, it's the challenge of the mission and the excitement of supporting whatever military efforts our government asks us to be supportive of," Butterfield said. "For others it’s the challenge is just being away.”

WKBW Family welcomes back members.

But for Ables, right now, he is just looking forward to a bite to eat.

“We’re going to go get pizza. We're going to get some wings. I’ve got some chocolate for you,” Ables told his son.

For now, these members will have about two weeks off as they spend time with their families and then head back to their civilian jobs.