Niagara Gospel Mission calls on community after major food loss

Niagara Falls, NY — The Niagara Gospel Mission is facing a critical food shortage after two freezer mishaps destroyed more than 10,000 pounds of donated food over the weekend.

The loss, valued at roughly $25,000, includes meat, pasta, dairy, and vegetables meant to feed hundreds of people experiencing homelessness and poverty.

“This is just another opportunity for the community to come alongside of us and say we care about the homeless in Niagara Falls,” said Executive Director John Cooper. “Every day, we’re serving over 160 meals to people who are in need.”

According to the Mission, one freezer was accidentally switched off when a falling food carton hit the power switch. In another case, power was never restored after inventory was completed—leading to spoiled food in both units.

Head Chef Monya Gibbs says the impact is enormous. “We feed 75 to 100 people every night, 365 days a year. It’s an astronomical amount. So it’s going to affect the community at large,” she said.

To continue serving meals, the Mission is relying on canned goods and is considering meatless days. Donations of chicken, ground beef, hot dogs, and frozen vegetables are urgently needed.

“We’re not federally or state funded. Everything that happens here is an outpouring of the community,” Cooper said. “Food is often the first step to giving people hope.”

Niagara Gospel Mission is accepting both food and financial donations to restock supplies. Donations can be dropped off at the mission or made online.