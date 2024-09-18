Niagara Falls woman sentenced after critically injuring 11-year-old bicyclist in crash while high on drugs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls woman has been sentenced for a crash that critically injured an 11-year-old girl.
25-year-old Juajhane Cox was sentenced to serve six months in the Niagara County Jail, followed by five years of probation. Cox pleaded guilty in September to Vehicular Assault in connection to an incident that happened on Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls on July 19, 2023.
Police said the young girl was riding her bicycle along Ferry when Cox's vehicle veered onto the curb, hit a tree and then landed on top of the girl.
“The law only allowed a maximum of 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison in this case despite the fact that the 11 year old victim will spend the rest of her life under constant care for the brain injuries and other horrific injuries she suffered. We asked the court to give the maximum sentence as even that would not have come close to serving justice in this case. Unfortunately the judge decided to impose a minimal sentence. The family of the victim left court today feeling that justice was not served. No message was sent to the public regarding the dangers of driving while under the influence of marijuana. The defendant will be out in four months while this young girl and her family will deal with the repercussions for the rest of their lives.”
- Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman