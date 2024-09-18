Niagara Falls woman sentenced after critically injuring 11-year-old bicyclist in crash while high on drugs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls woman has been sentenced for a crash that critically injured an 11-year-old girl.

25-year-old Juajhane Cox was sentenced to serve six months in the Niagara County Jail, followed by five years of probation. Cox pleaded guilty in September to Vehicular Assault in connection to an incident that happened on Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls on July 19, 2023.

Police said the young girl was riding her bicycle along Ferry when Cox's vehicle veered onto the curb, hit a tree and then landed on top of the girl.

