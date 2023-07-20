Watch Now
11-year-old bicyclist critically injured in crash on Ferry Avenue

<b>NC News Service&nbsp;</b>
Posted at 8:20 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 20:20:09-04

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition at Oshei Children's Hospital following a crash on Ferry Avenue on Wednesday morning.

According to Niagara Falls police, the girl was traveling on her bicycle along Ferry Avenue when a 24-year-old Niagara Falls woman veered onto the curb, hit a tree and then landed on top of the girl.

First responders freed the girl from beneath the car and transported her to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle and the other occupants were unharmed.

Police say this crash is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the information line at (716) 286-4711 or the Traffic Division at (716) 286-4563.

