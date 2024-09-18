Niagara Falls woman pleads guilty after critically injuring 11-year-old bicyclist in crash while high on drugs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls woman faces up to four years in prison for a crash that critically injured an 11-year-old girl.

25-year-old Juajhane Cox pleaded guilty Tuesday to Vehicular Assault in connection to an incident that happened on Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls on July 19, 2023.

Police say the young girl was riding her bicycle along Ferry when Cox's vehicle veered onto the curb, hit a tree and then landed on top of the girl.

“Unfortunately the young girl who was struck by the defendant sustained horrible injuries that she and her family will live with for the rest of her life," said Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman. "There is just no excuse for getting behind the wheel while under the influence of marijuana. This is an example of the catastrophic results that can follow.”

Cox is expected back in court for sentencing on November 27.

