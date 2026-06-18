NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls State Park cut the ribbon on two new attractions inside the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Welcome Center on Thursday.

New York State Parks Regional Director Mark Mistretta said the openings mark a milestone for the facility.

"These two attractions complete the original intention of this building," Mistretta said.

The first is "Voices of the Falls," a permanent interactive exhibit that brings the history of Niagara Falls to life. Developed in collaboration with Indigenous community representatives, the exhibit explores the past, present and future both in and around the park. "Voices of the Falls" will open later this summer.

"Because of the time, talent and wisdom shared by the Indigenous partners, the exhibit tells authentic stories that connect the past to the present," Mistretta said.

Seneca Nation President J.C. Seneca said the exhibit is a meaningful recognition of the contributions of Indigenous communities.

"It's important because we need to tell our story," Seneca said. "A lot of times throughout history, others are telling the story of our people, and so I think it's important here, where we have our own people telling the story."

WATCH: Niagara Falls State Park opens two new attractions at welcome center this summer

Niagara Falls State Park opens two new attractions at welcome center this summer

Also new this summer is "Above the Roar," a fully immersive virtual reality experience presented by Delaware North, giving visitors a thrilling way to enjoy the falls. "Above the Roar" opens on June 19.

Delaware North Parks & Resorts Chief Operating Officer Derek Zwickey described what guests can expect.

"Participants will soar along the U.S. side of the Niagara River just above the rapids, over the American Bridal Veil, and Horseshoe Falls before gliding through the gorge and plunging into the depths below," Zwickey said.

"Every moment is designed to bring guests closer to the scale, power and beauty of Niagara Falls in a way that feels immediate and unforgettable," Zwickey said.

Early visitors are already raving about it. Niagara Falls resident Samika Sullivan tried "Above the Roar" and said she was won over immediately.

"I loved that it scared me a little. I loved the history thrown in there," Sullivan said. "I have two groups of summer camp kids. I can't wait to get them down here. This re-inspired my love for Niagara Falls for sure. I loved it."

You can find more information about the new attractions at https://www.niagarafallsstatepark.com/