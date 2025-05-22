Niagara Falls prepares for busy summer season on Old Falls Street

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — This summer, Old Falls Street is poised to become a hub of activity for both tourists and locals in Niagara Falls. Mayor Robert Restaino recently highlighted the importance of this busy stretch during a walk along the street, emphasizing the city's efforts to attract visitors and drive business.

"When somebody comes here to visit the Falls, the expectation has been raised," said Restaino. "This is where it starts... this is where it’s always going to start.”

As the gateway to Niagara Falls State Park, Old Falls Street is vital to the city’s hospitality industry, which is a key contributor to the economy. "This represents sort of the heartbeat of that [the hospitality industry] all throughout the season," added Restaino.

This summer, we are taking the show on the road as we celebrate "Our 716." This week, we visited Niagara Falls to showcase the natural wonder in our own backyard. You can watch the entire segment below. Our 716: Celebrating Niagara Falls | A natural wonder in our backyard

New attractions and restaurants are invigorating the business district. Among the upcoming additions is a brewery and distillery slated to open inside a nearby hotel. Additional restaurants are also in the works, alongside another planned microbrewery closer to the state park entrance.

Central to the district is the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, a specialized facility that supports both tourists and local patrons. "I’m proud to say that SUNY Niagara has really stepped up to make that space available for not only tourists but also locals," said Restaino.

The mayor also confirmed plans for a new hotel across from the convention center, which he anticipates will increase traffic in the area and provide a higher-end option for visitors. "It’s going to create a bit more traffic in this area. It’s going to be something different too, right down in the heart of everything," he remarked.

Additionally, Restaino discussed significant investments in Hyde Park, the largest urban park outside of New York City. Local government is committing nearly $3 million to enhance picnic shelters, playgrounds, and recreational facilities such as pickleball courts and an improved ice skating venue. The plan also includes efforts to clean up nearby waterways.

"The goal will be ultimately to get people to enjoy the water again," he stated. Through these improvements, the city aims to establish itself as a year-round destination, growing the hospitality sector and creating jobs to boost the local economy.

As Memorial Day approaches, the unofficial start of summer is marked by the Memorial Day Weekend Street Festival on Old Falls Street, running from Friday through Monday. The public is invited to this free event, which is just the beginning of a summer filled with activities.

Upcoming highlights include the third annual “Rainbow City Pride” event on June 28 and another free street festival during Independence Day weekend.

For more information on summer events and activities in Niagara Falls, visit the city’s official website.

“This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”

