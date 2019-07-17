NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls Police Department is alerting the public about an uptick in multiple suspicious incidents they believe are connected to one individual.

According to police the individual in question has been observed sitting inside the residences while people are asleep.

The suspect has also reappeared in peoples homes leaving all doors and windows wide open.

The police describe the person in question as a light-skinned black male with medium build at approximately 5'9" to 6' tall, and around the ages of 30-45 years old.

These incidents have taken place since December 2018 in the Deveaux section of Niagara Falls, mainly occurring in the 2700-2900 blocks of McKoon Avenue.

Residents in the area are warned to keep all windows and doors locked as the individual normally gains entry through unlocked doors and windows.

If you see anyone in the area matching the description of the person in question, proceed with caution and report the individual to Niagara Falls Police Detectives at (716) 286-4553 with any information.