Niagara Falls police officer, teen driver injured in collision Thursday night

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — An officer with the Niagara Falls Police Department and a 17-year-old girl are recovering from injuries after a two-car crash at 11th Street and North Avenue in Niagara Falls on Thursday night.

The police department reports just after 10 p.m., the officer was driving a marked police vehicle in "emergency mode," trying to initiate a traffic stop with a vehicle driving east on North Avenue extension.

As the officer drove through the intersection at 11th Street, the police vehicle collided with a 2010 Toyota Corolla driving north on 11th Street. The Corolla was not the vehicle the officer had been attempting to pull over.

The officer was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for evaluation. He was not identified, but the department says he is a 12-year veteran of the force. The 17-year-old girl driving the Corolla suffered a head injury. She was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment. Her name has not been released.

Two female passengers in the Corolla, both 18 years old, were not hurt.

The department has not released any charges against the teen driver or the driver of the vehicle on with whom the officer was attempting to initiate a traffic stop. The department's Crash Management Team is investigating the crash.