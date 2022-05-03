Niagara Falls police arrest man in connection to Pine Avenue shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police say they have arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Pine Avenue Monday.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested 47-year-old Shaquan M. Gibson for his involvement in the shooting that injured a 26-year-old man in the 700 block of Pine Avenue at 4:21 p.m. Monday.

That shooting happened just eight minutes before another shooting that killed a 24-year-old man just blocks away on 9th Street. At this point, police do not know if the two shootings are connected.

Gibson is charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon and is being held on $200,000 cash bail or $500,000 property bail.

He is due back in court on Monday, May 9.