NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WKBW) — Police in Niagara Falls say they are investigating two shootings that happened earlier today.

The first happened at Pine Avenue and 7th Street.

The other happened at the 600 block of 9th Street.

Investigators say they don't know if the two shootings are related. Police also did not say what time either shooting happened, or if anyone was injured.

We're waiting to get more information and will update this article as we learn more.