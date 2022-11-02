Niagara Falls man sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter in August.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 42-year-old Leander Patterson was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in state prison for driving his vehicle while intoxicated and killing 64-year-old Levron Gray on May 19.

The crash occurred at 9103 St. Johns Parkway. Police said officers responded to the report of a vehicle hitting several parked vehicles and driving through the wall of an apartment building. Gray was trapped under the vehicle and was freed by the Niagara Falls Fire Department but was pronounced dead at the scene.