Man pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter after crashing his vehicle into Niagara Falls apartment

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man has pleaded guilty to a vehicular manslaughter charge after crashing his vehicle into a Niagara Falls apartment in May.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that 42-year-old Leander Patterson pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter Tuesday. The district attorney's office said Patterson admitted to driving his vehicle while intoxicated and killing 64-year-old Levron Gray on May 19.

The crash occurred at 9103 St. Johns Parkway. Police said officers responded to the report of a vehicle hitting several parked vehicles and driving through the wall of an apartment building. Gray was trapped under the vehicle and was freed by the Niagara Falls Fire Department but was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This defendant was intoxicated to the point that he drove his vehicle through the side of an apartment building and killed his neighbor who was sleeping inside. He will now be held accountable." - Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman

Patterson faces up to seven years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 31.