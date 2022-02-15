Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to charge in connection to fatal shooting in September 2020

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection to a fatal shooting in September 2020.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced Michael Mease pleaded guilty Tuesday in Niagara County Court to manslaughter in the first degree for the fatal shooting of Shakiya Boyce.

He is scheduled to return to court to be sentenced April 11.