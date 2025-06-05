Niagara Falls man facing multiple charges in deadly hit-and-run in August 2024

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man is facing multiple charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in August 2024.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced that an indictment was unsealed in County Court on Thursday, charging 39-year-old Antoine Bones with second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle incident without reporting.

Bones is accused of recklessly causing the death of 50-year-old Yolanda Yvette Carr on August 5, 2024. Bones allegedly struck Carr, who was riding an e-bike on 22nd Street and Niagara Avenue in Niagara Falls, and left the scene.

Carr's son, Dayqjuan Posey, said she was on her way home, just a few blocks down from where she was hit.

"I heard someone knocking on my door," Posey told 7 News in August 2024. "Unfortunately, it was that knock that nobody wants to get that a loved one is no longer with us."

Bones appeared in County Court and Judge John Ottaviano set bail at $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond.