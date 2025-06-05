Niagara Falls High School students premiere documentary honoring 25th anniversary

Niagara Falls, N.Y. (WKBW)— Marking a historic milestone, Niagara Falls High School celebrated 25 years since the opening of its new building with a unique student-led initiative.

Over 30 students collaborated on a documentary project that delves deep into the school’s dynamic past, chronicling both its turbulent beginnings and the resilient community spirit that helped shape it.

Junior Evan Garcia, who spearheaded the production as both director and editor, explained that the idea for the documentary stemmed from a desire to uncover and preserve the rich history behind the school’s construction.

“The story of this school is so interesting, and it’s so unlike anything else,” Garcia said.

The documentary takes viewers back to a time when the school’s construction was met with fierce opposition.

“There was so much disagreement in the community, so much of that trying to stop this place from getting built,” Garcia noted.

Despite the resistance, the project highlights how the school ultimately emerged as a symbol of community triumph.

In addition to the school's history, the documentary serves as a testament to the power of student initiative and the role of media education in today’s classrooms.

Starting as an idea last summer, the film evolved into a portrayal of Niagara Falls High School, a project that not only preserves the past but also inspires the next generation of filmmakers.

As the documentary continues to garner attention, the students at Niagara Falls High School are confident that their work will resonate beyond the campus, sparking renewed interest in the school’s storied history and its ongoing community impact.

For anyone interested in watching the documentary and learning how the story of how this school came to be you can watch here.

