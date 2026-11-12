NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — As drivers continue to feel a pinch at the pump, one Niagara Falls gas station is offering some relief: regular gasoline for just $2.99 a gallon.

SNK Fuels, located at 502 Main Street, was drawing plenty of attention on Thursday as drivers stopped to take advantage of the price.

"2.99 a gallon, you can't beat this," said customer Anthony Jones.

The station is offering regular gasoline for $2.99 a gallon for customers paying with cash and $3.07 for credit customers.

That's about $1.50 less per gallon than stations nearby and well below AAA's reported average of $4.18 a gallon for Niagara County.

Zain Hussein, who owns the station, said the goal is to help people in the Niagara Falls community.

"We're not making any money, but we wanna do it for the people of Niagara Falls," Hussein said.

Dusty Green, the station's manager, added Hussein is selling the gas at cost to give customers a break during a time when many families are struggling with expenses.

"Everyone's struggling right now, Christmas is coming up, the best thing he could possibly do is give back gas," Green said.

WATCH: Niagara Falls gas station selling regular gas for $2.99 a gallon

Niagara Falls gas station selling regular gas for $2.99 a gallon

Drivers stopping at the station Thursday said the savings couldn't come at a better time, especially with the holidays approaching.

"2.99. I know it's insane. It's crazy," said Jeanette Garvis, who was visiting from New York City. "You don't find this price nowhere."

Ronald Hinkle, of Buffalo, said he regularly drives between Lackawanna and Niagara Falls delivering the Challenger newspaper. The lower price means a little extra money stays in his pocket.

Other customers echoed that sentiment

"Trying to juggle housing, living situations and the gas prices, how high they were, this is a very big help," said Johniqua Mulkey of Niagara Falls.

So how long will the $2.99 price last?

Green said the gas will be available until the current supply sells out. When the station receives its next delivery, Hussein plans to offer that price again.

"I think everybody better come take advantage of these good gas prices, 2.99 a gallon," customer Anthony Jones said.