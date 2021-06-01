Niagara Falls City School District to observe Juneteenth, schools closed on June 18

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara Falls City School District announced it will observe Juneteenth and schools in the district will be closed on June 18, 2021.

Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration honoring the end of slavery in the United States and recognizes black and African American freedom and achievements.

"I am incredibly proud to declare Juneteenth as an official holiday in the Niagara Falls City School District," said Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent Mark Laurrie. "This new school holiday will serve as a day to recognize the achievements of the black community. It will provide an important opportunity for self-reflection on the systemic injustices that our society still faces today."

In June 2020, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for state employees. In October, Juneteenth became an official holiday in NY.

