Niagara Falls attorney sentenced to six months in prison for sexually assaulting three victims

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced a Niagara Falls attorney was sentenced on Thursday to six months in jail followed by 10 years of probation with sex offender conditions.

The district attorney's office said 30-year-old Nicholas D. D'Angelo met the first victim in 2016 through a dating website. He picked her up for an arranged date, drove to an unknown location in Niagara Falls, and then forcibly engaged in sexual conduct with the victim inside his vehicle.

D'Angelo subjected a second victim to sexual contact in 2018 by forcible compulsion at his law office in Lockport. Throughout 2019 he engaged in sexual conduct and sexual intercourse with a third victim. At the time, D'Angelo was over 21 years old and the victim was under 17 years old.

On April 25, D'Angelo pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, and two counts of third-degree rape. As part of the plea, his license to practice law will be surrendered permanently.