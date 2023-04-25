Niagara Falls attorney pleads guilty to multiple charges for sexually assaulting three victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's office announced a Niagara Falls attorney has pleaded guilty to multiple charges for sexually assaulting three victims.

30-year-old Nicholas D. D’Angelo pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court to four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, and two counts of third-degree rape. He pleaded guilty to the charges ahead of a jury trial that was scheduled to begin on May 8.

As part of the plea, D’Angelo agreed to surrender his license to practice law and will not re-apply in the future. In addition, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

According to the district attorney's office, in the fall of 2016, D'Angelo met the first victim through an online dating website. He picked her up for an arranged date and drove to an unknown location in Niagara Falls and forcibly engaged in sexual conduct with the victim inside his parked vehicle.

In October 2018, D'Angelo subjected a second victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion at his law office in Lockport.

In 2019, D'Angelo engaged in sexual conduct and sexual intercourse with a third victim. The district attorney's office said from August 2019 to October 2019 the sexual conduct and sexual intercourse occurred on his boat at a marina in Niagara County and from September 2019 to October 2019 the sexual conduct and sexual intercourse occurred inside his vehicle in Niagara Falls. According to the district attorney's office, at the time of both crimes D'Angelo was over 21 years old ad the victim was under 17 years old.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6 and remains released on his own recognizance with travel restrictions.

D'Angelo is also facing charges in Niagara County, he was arraigned Tuesday on an indictment charging him with:



Four counts of first-degree identity theft

Two counts of second-degree forgery

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument

Two counts of making a campaign contribution in other than the true name of contributor

Two counts of first-degree attempted tampering with public records

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office said the indictment was the result of an investigation by the New York State Police, FBI, and United States Postal Inspection Service.

D'Angelo was arraigned and released on his own recognizance and a pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 23.