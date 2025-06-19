Niagara Falls unveils $200 million Centennial Park proposal amid property battle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls leaders are moving forward with plans for a major development that could dramatically reshape the city’s downtown—but not everyone is on board.

City officials unveiled a long-anticipated feasibility study for the proposed Centennial Park Complex, a $200 million multi-use sports and entertainment facility. Supporters say the complex would enhance the city’s appeal to visitors, generate jobs, and fuel the local economy.

“It complements our current assets, including Niagara Falls State Park and the Seneca Niagara Casino,” said Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restiano. "And our regional, national and international reputation as a world-class tourism destination.”

According to the study, the project could have an economic impact of $50 million in its first five years, with hundreds of jobs created through both construction and ongoing operations. It also identifies opportunities to expand amateur sports, host special events, and drive tourism growth.

Still, the vision faces resistance.

Some community leaders and residents question the city’s priorities, arguing that basic infrastructure and long-standing neighborhood needs should come first.

“We’re talking about dilapidated buildings in a city that hosts a natural wonder of the world,” said Niagara Falls Councilman Donta Myles. “We have those big issues that have not been touched, but we want to build an arena in a portion of the city that has not been revitalized.”

Myles also criticized the rollout of the feasibility study, saying it came too late in the process and that community input has been lacking.

Tourism advocates, however, argue the project could be a game-changer.

“We’re always looking for new products and enhancements,” said John Percy, CEO of Destination Niagara Falls. “A project like this will only enhance the offerings we have to market to the world.”

One major obstacle stands in the city’s way: the land itself.

The property eyed for Centennial Park is currently owned by Niagara Falls Redevelopment (NFR), a private company that has long held major tracts of land in the city’s core. NFR has its own plans for the site and is pushing back against the city’s attempts to acquire it.

“Most of our prime real estate in the central business district is owned by a private entity that has been all talk and no action now for over 25 years,” said Mayor Restaino.

Despite the conflict, Restaino said the city is prepared to take the next steps to secure the land. He maintains that Centennial Park could be a pivotal investment in the city’s future.

NFR released the following statement to 7 News:

"We are still reviewing the feasibility study, but note that the RFP for the study made clear that NFR's private property was just one of numerous locations that were supposed to be considered for a potential Centennial Park. The study instead spends just 3 of its 65 pages on the critical location of such a facility and mentions just one other potential site. It also appears to completely ignore information on land acquisition costs, project financing, or the debt burden from issuing bonds to finance the facility.



In the end, the feasibility study covers the same ground as earlier studies, and clearly shows that profit from the facility wouldn't even come close to covering the debt service for financing acquisition costs for the privately owned land. We note that the one other site mentioned is currently City-owned, and that there would be no acquisition cost or legal fees involved in developing an event center on that site.



While many in Niagara Falls talk about a "two-project solution," we are concerned that Mayor Restaino remains fixated on his own "one-project solution" - turning a blind eye to the cost, as well as the loss of the jobs, tax revenues and economic activity that our $1.5 billion Niagara Digital Campus data center development would bring.



As the study completed by MRB Group earlier this year showed, the Niagara Digital Campus would foster career-building jobs and high-tech economic development activity, along with more than $400 million in new tax revenues to the City, the school district, Niagara County and New York State.



We still hope to work with Mayor Restaino and the City of Niagara Falls, and believe the economic activity generated from the Niagara Digital Campus could actually help the community realize other important projects for the City and its residents. We were willing to work with him in early 2021 when we originally contacted the City regarding this project, and we are willing to work with him today - all in the hopes of making the two-project solution a reality."

Mayor Restaino recently joined Voices to discuss the project. You can watch the full conversation below.